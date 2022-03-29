Beach Point Capital Management LP Raises Stock Holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX)

Beach Point Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Get Rating) by 489.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 141,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,572 shares during the period. TPG RE Finance Trust makes up approximately 0.3% of Beach Point Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Beach Point Capital Management LP’s holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust were worth $1,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 77,350.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 13,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 7,905 shares during the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TPG RE Finance Trust alerts:

In other TPG RE Finance Trust news, major shareholder China Investment Corp sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total value of $12,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

TPG RE Finance Trust stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 316,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,811. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.03 and a 200-day moving average of $12.48. The stock has a market cap of $923.12 million, a PE ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 360.86 and a current ratio of 360.86. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $11.01 and a one year high of $14.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 28th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.63%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TRTX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TPG RE Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on TPG RE Finance Trust from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.20.

About TPG RE Finance Trust (Get Rating)

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. The company was founded on October 24, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.