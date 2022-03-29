Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Greatland Gold (LON:GGP)

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Greatland Gold (LON:GGP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 24 ($0.31) price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on GGP. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a speculative buy rating and set a GBX 25 ($0.33) target price on shares of Greatland Gold in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. reissued a speculative buy rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.33) price target on shares of Greatland Gold in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

Get Greatland Gold alerts:

LON:GGP opened at GBX 13.16 ($0.17) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.21, a current ratio of 11.76 and a quick ratio of 11.58. Greatland Gold has a fifty-two week low of GBX 12 ($0.16) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 25 ($0.33). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 14.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 15.36. The stock has a market cap of £532.32 million and a PE ratio of -66.10.

Greatland Gold plc engages in the exploration and development of natural resources in the United Kingdom and Australia. It explores for gold, nickel, cobalt, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Paterson project, Panorama project, Ernest Giles project, and Bromus project located in Western Australia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Greatland Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greatland Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.