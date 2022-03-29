Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Bytes Technology Group (LON:BYIT)

Bytes Technology Group (LON:BYIT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 650 ($8.51) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 33.91% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Barclays began coverage on shares of Bytes Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a GBX 640 ($8.38) price target for the company.

Shares of BYIT stock opened at GBX 485.40 ($6.36) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.16 billion and a PE ratio of 52.19. Bytes Technology Group has a 52-week low of GBX 390.40 ($5.11) and a 52-week high of GBX 588.50 ($7.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 461.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 512.28.

In other Bytes Technology Group news, insider Erika Schraner bought 10,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 503 ($6.59) per share, with a total value of £50,486.11 ($66,133.23). Also, insider Neil Murphy sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 510 ($6.68), for a total value of £2,550,000 ($3,340,319.62).

Bytes Technology Group plc provides software, IT security, hardware, and cloud services in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company sells servers, laptops, and other devices; various cloud-based and non-cloud-based licenses; and externally and internally provided training and consulting services.

