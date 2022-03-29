Berger Financial Group Inc Cuts Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Berger Financial Group Inc lessened its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $250,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,458,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,556,000 after buying an additional 23,182 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $270,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $141,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

VV stock opened at $210.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $202.52. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $183.47 and a 12-month high of $222.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.