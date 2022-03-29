Berger Financial Group Inc Cuts Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Berger Financial Group Inc lessened its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $250,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,458,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,556,000 after buying an additional 23,182 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $270,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $141,000.
VV stock opened at $210.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $202.52. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $183.47 and a 12-month high of $222.59.
Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (VV)
- 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Rising from the Ashes
- Can UnitedHealth Group Stock be an Inflation Hedge?
- MarketBeat Podcast: How To Spot Value Stocks With Real Value
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- The Bottom Is In For Paypal
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.