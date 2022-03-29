Berger Financial Group Inc Cuts Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Berger Financial Group Inc lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 866 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,747,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,060,000 after acquiring an additional 943,390 shares during the period. Parker Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC now owns 1,492,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,846,000 after acquiring an additional 712,505 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,464.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 500,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,992,000 after acquiring an additional 468,500 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,414,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,221,000 after acquiring an additional 439,038 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,415,000.

IVW opened at $77.33 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.78. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $63.94 and a 52-week high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

