Berger Financial Group Inc Makes New Investment in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 15,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,910,000 after purchasing an additional 12,515 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 336,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,479,000 after purchasing an additional 26,740 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 573,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,941,000 after purchasing an additional 81,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 98.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 131,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,548,000 after purchasing an additional 65,197 shares in the last quarter. 70.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $196.59 on Tuesday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $108.88 and a one year high of $282.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $155.64 and its 200 day moving average is $180.12. The company has a market capitalization of $26.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.69 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.33.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.18. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 39.09%. The company had revenue of $412.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Enphase Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ENPH shares. TheStreet cut shares of Enphase Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America cut shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $297.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.99.

In other news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 18,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.49, for a total transaction of $2,725,053.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 4,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.05, for a total transaction of $695,983.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 248,077 shares of company stock worth $41,821,835 over the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

