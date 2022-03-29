Berger Financial Group Inc Purchases 1,418 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Berger Financial Group Inc increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 46.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,749,000. Camden National Bank grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 47,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,057,000 after buying an additional 4,690 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 4,158 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,956,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,274,501,000 after buying an additional 160,086 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TIP opened at $124.81 on Tuesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $122.92 and a 52 week high of $131.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $125.64.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

