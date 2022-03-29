Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) Shares Gap Down to $10.95

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.95, but opened at $10.62. Berry shares last traded at $10.47, with a volume of 4,397 shares.

BRY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Berry from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Berry from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Berry from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berry from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.13.

The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.53 and its 200-day moving average is $8.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $831.21 million, a P/E ratio of -54.75 and a beta of 2.59.

Berry ( NASDAQ:BRY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $208.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.87 million. Berry had a positive return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Berry Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Berry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -119.99%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Berry during the 4th quarter worth about $20,564,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Berry by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,360,780 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $19,980,000 after acquiring an additional 665,533 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Berry during the 4th quarter worth about $2,753,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Berry by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,879,432 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,085,000 after acquiring an additional 242,008 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Berry during the 4th quarter worth about $1,985,000. 96.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

