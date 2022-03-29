Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.25), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ BTTX opened at $2.07 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.23. Better Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $29.40.

BTTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on shares of Better Therapeutics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Better Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 27th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Better Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Better Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Better Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Better Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $318,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.63% of the company’s stock.

Better Therapeutics Inc is a prescription digital therapeutics company delivering cognitive behavioral therapy to address the root causes of cardiometabolic diseases. Better Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp II, is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

