B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.700-$1.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.07 billion-$2.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.11 billion.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BGS. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on B&G Foods from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered B&G Foods from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised B&G Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on B&G Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of BGS traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.70. The stock had a trading volume of 16,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536,166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 0.35. B&G Foods has a 1-year low of $25.09 and a 1-year high of $36.52.

B&G Foods ( NYSE:BGS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $571.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.15 million. B&G Foods had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that B&G Foods will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.86%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 182.69%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in B&G Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in B&G Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $302,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $307,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

