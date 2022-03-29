BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BGSF (NYSE:BGSF – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BGSF from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Shares of BGSF stock opened at $12.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.63. The stock has a market cap of $133.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.33. BGSF has a twelve month low of $11.45 and a twelve month high of $15.65.

BGSF ( NYSE:BGSF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.20. BGSF had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 17.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that BGSF will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from BGSF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. BGSF’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BGSF. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of BGSF during the first quarter worth about $220,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of BGSF by 10.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 14,009 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of BGSF by 14.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BGSF by 907.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 129,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 116,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of BGSF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. 43.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BGSF, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, project management and other IT staffing skills to client partners on a national basis.

