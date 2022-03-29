BinaryX Trading Up 7.2% This Week (BNX)

BinaryX (BNX) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. During the last week, BinaryX has traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BinaryX coin can now be bought for about $52.55 or 0.00110879 BTC on popular exchanges. BinaryX has a market cap of $106.30 million and $18.77 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BinaryX alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00007343 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00005507 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.87 or 0.00284586 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 36.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About BinaryX

BinaryX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,485,629 coins and its circulating supply is 2,022,898 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

BinaryX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BinaryX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BinaryX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BinaryX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BinaryX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.