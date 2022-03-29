Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Receives Outperform Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their outperform rating on shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm currently has a $285.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BIIB. BMO Capital Markets lowered Biogen from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $260.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Biogen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Biogen from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $304.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Biogen from $335.00 to $305.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Biogen in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $271.00 price objective for the company. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Biogen presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $289.63.

BIIB stock opened at $211.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.45. Biogen has a 1 year low of $192.67 and a 1 year high of $468.55.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 14.17%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Biogen will post 15.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at $373,125,000. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN purchased a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at $205,977,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Biogen by 5.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,896,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,932,503,000 after buying an additional 689,662 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Biogen by 105.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 913,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $262,000,000 after buying an additional 468,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Biogen by 113.4% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 751,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $212,636,000 after buying an additional 399,310 shares during the last quarter. 82.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biogen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

