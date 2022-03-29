BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Lifted to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BLFS. B. Riley lowered their target price on BioLife Solutions from $67.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioLife Solutions from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioLife Solutions presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.50.

BLFS stock opened at $21.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $861.21 million, a P/E ratio of -100.76 and a beta of 1.79. BioLife Solutions has a 1 year low of $20.25 and a 1 year high of $60.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.12.

BioLife Solutions ( NASDAQ:BLFS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.30). BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 7.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that BioLife Solutions will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 736 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total value of $28,976.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Rice sold 928 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total value of $36,535.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,706 shares of company stock worth $3,679,255 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 512,871 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,113,000 after purchasing an additional 107,584 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $2,487,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in BioLife Solutions by 122.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,228,452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $178,947,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331,680 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $1,282,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $297,000. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

