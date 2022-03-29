BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Shares Gap Up to $21.16

Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.16, but opened at $22.09. BioLife Solutions shares last traded at $22.27, with a volume of 1,348 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley dropped their target price on BioLife Solutions from $67.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioLife Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

BioLife Solutions ( NASDAQ:BLFS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.30). BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 7.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael Rice sold 10,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total value of $238,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Greef Roderick De sold 10,816 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $332,592.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,706 shares of company stock valued at $3,679,255 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in BioLife Solutions by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 512,871 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,113,000 after buying an additional 107,584 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in BioLife Solutions during the third quarter worth about $2,487,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in BioLife Solutions by 122.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,228,452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $178,947,000 after buying an additional 2,331,680 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in BioLife Solutions during the third quarter worth about $1,282,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in BioLife Solutions during the third quarter worth about $297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

