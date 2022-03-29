Bistroo 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $23,834.00 (BIST)

Bistroo (BIST) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. Bistroo has a market capitalization of $2.14 million and approximately $23,834.00 worth of Bistroo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bistroo coin can now be purchased for $0.0492 or 0.00000103 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bistroo has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.51 or 0.00047313 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,411.64 or 0.07171689 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,477.93 or 0.99804625 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00056528 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00046740 BTC.

Bistroo Coin Profile

Bistroo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,565,302 coins. Bistroo’s official Twitter account is @BistrooIO

Bistroo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bistroo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bistroo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bistroo using one of the exchanges listed above.

