BitDAO Price Reaches $1.32 on Top Exchanges (BIT)

BitDAO (BIT) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. BitDAO has a market cap of $774.10 million and approximately $37.82 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitDAO coin can currently be bought for $1.32 or 0.00002782 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitDAO has traded up 15.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00046900 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,376.37 or 0.07113862 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,404.95 or 0.99880004 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00055544 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00046605 BTC.

About BitDAO

BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 586,278,943 coins. The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO . BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitRewards is a blockchain loyalty platform and ecosystem that enables retailers to reward their customers' purchases, friends' invited and other configurable actions with crypto-currency. BIT is the ERC20 token used for rewards within the BitRewards platform. “

Buying and Selling BitDAO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

