BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 445,857 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 6,952,240 shares.The stock last traded at $7.83 and had previously closed at $7.67.

BB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities lowered their price target on BlackBerry from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised BlackBerry from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Scotiabank decreased their target price on BlackBerry from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on BlackBerry from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.13.

The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.91.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in BlackBerry in the fourth quarter worth about $30,547,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in BlackBerry by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,762,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,476,000 after acquiring an additional 94,887 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in BlackBerry by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 101,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 8,953 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in BlackBerry by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 143,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 13,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in BlackBerry by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,182,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,059,000 after acquiring an additional 16,882 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.14% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Company Profile (NYSE:BB)

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

