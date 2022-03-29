BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF) Short Interest Down 30.0% in March

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 30.0% from the February 28th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund stock opened at $10.91 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.55. BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund has a 1 year low of $10.91 and a 1 year high of $13.24.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.041 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%.
About BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund (Get Rating)
BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in a portfolio of United States government and government agency securities, including the U.S.
