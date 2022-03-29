BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF) Short Interest Down 30.0% in March

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 30.0% from the February 28th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund stock opened at $10.91 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.55. BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund has a 1 year low of $10.91 and a 1 year high of $13.24.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.041 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 65,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $412,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,726,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,776,000 after purchasing an additional 11,575 shares during the last quarter.

About BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund (Get Rating)

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in a portfolio of United States government and government agency securities, including the U.S.

