BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,300 shares, an increase of 61.1% from the February 28th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 8,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BUI opened at $24.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.16. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a 12-month low of $22.37 and a 12-month high of $27.79.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.121 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The company’s investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It invests primarily in equity securities issued by companies that are engaged in the Utilities and Infrastructure business segments.

