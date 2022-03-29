Blank Wallet (BLANK) Price Up 39% Over Last 7 Days

Blank Wallet (BLANK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. One Blank Wallet coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.79 or 0.00001838 BTC on exchanges. Blank Wallet has a total market cap of $15.31 million and $1.75 million worth of Blank Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Blank Wallet has traded up 39% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.51 or 0.00047313 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,411.64 or 0.07171689 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,477.93 or 0.99804625 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00056528 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00046740 BTC.

Blank Wallet Profile

Blank Wallet’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,394,814 coins. Blank Wallet’s official Twitter account is @BlankWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Blank is a private, non-custodial Ethereum browser extension wallet that sets out to reclaim privacy on Ethereum transfers. Blank hides the user's financial data by mixing transfers with the pool of funds within Blank, ensuring that outward transfers remain anonymous with privacy level only goes up with each additional transfer inside. Blank Token (BLANK) is the utility token for: fee reduction for token holders, Referral and reward systems, Exclusive features and “access-first” functionality and more. “

Buying and Selling Blank Wallet

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blank Wallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blank Wallet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blank Wallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

