Blocknet (BLOCK) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $6,949.00

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. One Blocknet coin can now be bought for about $0.52 or 0.00001099 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Blocknet has a total market cap of $4.45 million and $6,949.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Blocknet has traded up 10.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.02 or 0.00108058 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00017583 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001168 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00005607 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001235 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Blocknet Coin Profile

Blocknet (BLOCK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 21st, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 8,577,560 coins. Blocknet’s official website is blocknet.co . The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocknet is founded on the XBridge, the first peer-to-peer protocol enabling communication between nodes on different blockchains. It is open source and is implemented in every Blocknet-enabled app. It is what connects an open-ended array of services – either decentralized or centralized – to one another. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Blocknet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blocknet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blocknet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

