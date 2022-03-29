BLOCKv 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1,778.00 (VEE)

BLOCKv (VEE) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. During the last week, BLOCKv has traded 15.6% higher against the US dollar. BLOCKv has a market cap of $13.96 million and $1,778.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BLOCKv coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003506 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00035488 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.80 or 0.00107314 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

BLOCKv is a coin. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 coins and its circulating supply is 3,471,554,078 coins. BLOCKv’s official message board is medium.com/@blockv_io . BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . BLOCKv’s official website is blockv.io . The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BLOCKv is a shared protocol for the blockchain developer stack. It enables the creation of smart digital objects (vAtoms) on different blockchains like Bitcoin, Ethereum and EON. vAtoms provide the holder with the all the advantages of cryptocurrency such as scarcity, ownership, and tradability, but can also take the form of collectibles, coupons, loyalty programs, gift cards, game items and much more, allowing users to own a virtual object much like you own a physical object. The V (VEE) token is an ERC20 token that powers all operations within the BLOCKv platform. “

