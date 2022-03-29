Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Takes $28,000 Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 203 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Garmin by 30.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,012 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,121,000 after purchasing an additional 54,258 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Garmin by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 838,762 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $121,319,000 after acquiring an additional 291,472 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Garmin by 46.4% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,897 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 5,359 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Garmin by 146.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 24,627 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,828,000 after purchasing an additional 14,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Folios Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the third quarter valued at about $374,000. Institutional investors own 72.45% of the company’s stock.

GRMN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America upgraded Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Garmin from $202.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.50.

Shares of GRMN opened at $118.87 on Tuesday. Garmin Ltd. has a 52-week low of $106.66 and a 52-week high of $178.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.01. The company has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.01.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.14. Garmin had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. Garmin’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

