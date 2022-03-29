Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 784 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,400 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 3.2% during the third quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 6,191 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 3.0% during the third quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 6,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in Comcast by 5.4% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,913 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management grew its stake in Comcast by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 28,300 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 82.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMCSA opened at $47.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.93. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $44.27 and a one year high of $61.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 12.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 33.00%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CMCSA. Macquarie lowered shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.48.

In other news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,988,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

