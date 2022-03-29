Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in Eaton by 35,936.5% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 620,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,654,000 after purchasing an additional 618,826 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 23,049.6% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 600,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 597,675 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 97.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 896,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,526,000 after acquiring an additional 442,731 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 1,647.3% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 441,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,977,000 after acquiring an additional 416,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton by 481.2% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 401,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,437,000 after purchasing an additional 332,661 shares during the period. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Eaton from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Eaton from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.35.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $154.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.93. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $137.56 and a twelve month high of $175.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 60.67%.

In related news, Director Sandra Pianalto acquired 243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $151.58 per share, with a total value of $36,833.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,777,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

