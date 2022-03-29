Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 39.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 135,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,247,000 after purchasing an additional 38,342 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 2.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 36,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 15.3% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 111,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,724,000 after acquiring an additional 14,752 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 298.3% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 281,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,625,000 after purchasing an additional 210,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,576,000. Institutional investors own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 14,713 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,765,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert Falzon sold 54,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $6,102,791.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,982 shares of company stock worth $15,924,500 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PRU stock opened at $120.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $45.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.23. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.10 and a 1 year high of $124.22.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.79. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $13.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.71.

Prudential Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.