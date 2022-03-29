Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Blueknight Energy Partners stock opened at $3.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.38 million, a PE ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.15. Blueknight Energy Partners has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $4.26.

Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Blueknight Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 95.77%. The firm had revenue of $30.24 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. This is a positive change from Blueknight Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Blueknight Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.67%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners by 285,775.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,435 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 11,431 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,546 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 87,045 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,076 shares in the last quarter. 90.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlueKnight Energy Partners LP engages in the operation of independent asphalt facilities. It provides integrated terminalling services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and handling of liquid asphalt. The company was founded on February 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

