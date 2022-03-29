BMO Capital Markets Lowers Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Price Target to C$6.50

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI – Get Rating) (NYSE:FSM) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$6.50.

FVI opened at C$4.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.82 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.03. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 12-month low of C$3.77 and a 12-month high of C$9.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.53. The firm has a market cap of C$1.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09.

Fortuna Silver Mines ( TSE:FVI Get Rating ) (NYSE:FSM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$249.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$217.17 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

