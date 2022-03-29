Bodycote plc (LON:BOY) Insider Sells £56,344.32 in Stock

Bodycote plc (LON:BOY – Get Rating) insider Stephen C. Harris sold 8,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 657 ($8.61), for a total transaction of £56,344.32 ($73,807.07).

Shares of Bodycote stock opened at GBX 656.50 ($8.60) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 738.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 820.41. The company has a market cap of £1.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.04. Bodycote plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 588.50 ($7.71) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,007 ($13.19). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.75.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a GBX 13.80 ($0.18) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is an increase from Bodycote’s previous dividend of $6.20. Bodycote’s dividend payout ratio is 1.05%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BOY. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Bodycote from GBX 835 ($10.94) to GBX 800 ($10.48) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 990 ($12.97) price target on shares of Bodycote in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.48) price target on shares of Bodycote in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Bodycote from GBX 770 ($10.09) to GBX 750 ($9.82) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 870 ($11.40).

About Bodycote

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates through Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

