Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF) Short Interest Update

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 337,400 shares, a growth of 62.1% from the February 28th total of 208,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 337.4 days.

A number of analysts have commented on BOLIF shares. SEB Equities cut shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a SEK 390 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Boliden AB (publ) from SEK 340 to SEK 390 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $287.31.

Shares of OTCMKTS BOLIF opened at $45.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.26. Boliden AB has a 1-year low of $31.78 and a 1-year high of $46.10.

Boliden AB (publ) engages in exploring, extracting, and processing base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. The company explores for copper, zinc, nickel, lead, gold, silver, platinum, and palladium deposits.

