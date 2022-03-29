boohoo group (LON:BOO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their underweight rating on shares of boohoo group (LON:BOO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 480 ($6.29) target price on boohoo group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.01) target price on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 430 ($5.63) target price on boohoo group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating and issued a GBX 85 ($1.11) target price on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, boohoo group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 329.50 ($4.32).

BOO stock opened at GBX 87.04 ($1.14) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.73. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 92.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 151.55. boohoo group has a 52-week low of GBX 63.32 ($0.83) and a 52-week high of GBX 364.90 ($4.78).

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

