Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Price Target Cut to C$180.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$230.00 to C$180.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$260.00 to C$240.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. ATB Capital reduced their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$264.00 to C$230.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Desjardins upgraded Boyd Group Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$225.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$255.00 to C$235.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Cormark dropped their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$235.00 to C$180.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$219.23.

Boyd Group Services stock opened at C$163.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$168.46 and a 200 day moving average of C$202.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.98. Boyd Group Services has a 12-month low of C$145.70 and a 12-month high of C$267.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.38.

Boyd Group Services ( TSE:BYD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.25. The firm had revenue of C$650.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$636.26 million. On average, analysts predict that Boyd Group Services will post 3.5599995 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.144 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.09%.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

