Bridge Mutual Price Tops $0.0993 on Major Exchanges (BMI)

Bridge Mutual (BMI) traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 29th. One Bridge Mutual coin can now be bought for about $0.0993 or 0.00000211 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bridge Mutual has traded 23% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bridge Mutual has a total market capitalization of $6.43 million and approximately $162,131.00 worth of Bridge Mutual was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00047191 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,360.58 or 0.07126607 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,244.60 or 1.00189145 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.06 or 0.00055267 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.06 or 0.00046771 BTC.

Bridge Mutual Coin Profile

Bridge Mutual’s launch date was January 29th, 2021. Bridge Mutual’s total supply is 160,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,697,071 coins. Bridge Mutual’s official Twitter account is @Bridge_Mutual

According to CryptoCompare, “Bridge Mutual is a decentralized, discretionary p2p/p2b insurance platform that provides coverage for stablecoins, centralized exchanges, and smart contracts. Its platform allows users to provide insurance coverage, decide on insurance payouts, as well as get compensated for taking part in the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Bridge Mutual

