Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Acquires 3,500 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 42,520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Constellation Brands accounts for 1.5% of Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $10,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STZ. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 35,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 81,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,197,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $285.00 to $278.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Argus increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $271.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.16.

STZ stock traded up $1.64 on Tuesday, reaching $231.01. 14,723 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 823,805. The company has a market cap of $43.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -764.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.85. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $207.35 and a one year high of $258.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,013.33%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

