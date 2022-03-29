Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Acquires 7,400 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $3,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth about $1,805,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Charles Schwab by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,316,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,465,000 after purchasing an additional 479,150 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. TIAA FSB increased its position in Charles Schwab by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 29,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Finally, Courier Capital LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 33,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 156,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total value of $13,478,979.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total transaction of $5,404,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 635,585 shares of company stock valued at $57,204,925. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SCHW traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $91.91. The stock had a trading volume of 91,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,932,756. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.15. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.46 and a fifty-two week high of $96.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.00.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 31.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 28.37%.

A number of research analysts have commented on SCHW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.78.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

