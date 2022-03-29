Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Makes New $736,000 Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at about $111,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $148,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYD traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.10. 77,369 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,393,705. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $37.92 and a 12-month high of $44.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.65.

