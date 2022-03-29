Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.54

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.54 per share by the biopharmaceutical company on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st.

Bristol-Myers Squibb has increased its dividend payment by 7.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 16 consecutive years. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a dividend payout ratio of 26.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Bristol-Myers Squibb to earn $8.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.1%.

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $73.11 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.47. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $53.22 and a 12-month high of $73.74. The firm has a market cap of $159.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.60% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Karen Murphy Santiago sold 6,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $455,062.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 74,559 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.25, for a total transaction of $5,163,210.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,668 shares of company stock worth $11,459,888 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Carroll Investors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BMY. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.78.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

