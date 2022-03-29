British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Given Overweight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of British American Tobacco (LON:BATS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,000 ($52.40) target price on British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,750 ($49.12) to GBX 3,675 ($48.14) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,900 ($51.09) price objective on British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,800 ($49.78) price objective on British American Tobacco in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,100 ($40.61) price objective on British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,735.63 ($48.93).

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Shares of BATS stock opened at GBX 3,299 ($43.21) on Friday. British American Tobacco has a 12-month low of GBX 2,507.50 ($32.85) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,456.50 ($45.28). The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,211.88 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,853.99. The stock has a market capitalization of £75.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 54.45 ($0.71) per share. This is a boost from British American Tobacco’s previous dividend of $53.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.67%. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.73%.

About British American Tobacco (Get Rating)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.