British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Given Overweight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of British American Tobacco (LON:BATS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,000 ($52.40) target price on British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,750 ($49.12) to GBX 3,675 ($48.14) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,900 ($51.09) price objective on British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,800 ($49.78) price objective on British American Tobacco in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,100 ($40.61) price objective on British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,735.63 ($48.93).
Shares of BATS stock opened at GBX 3,299 ($43.21) on Friday. British American Tobacco has a 12-month low of GBX 2,507.50 ($32.85) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,456.50 ($45.28). The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,211.88 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,853.99. The stock has a market capitalization of £75.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16.
About British American Tobacco (Get Rating)
British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.
