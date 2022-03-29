Brokerages Anticipate BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Will Post Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for BCE’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the lowest is $0.61. BCE also posted earnings of $0.62 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BCE will report full year earnings of $2.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $2.69. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.84. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for BCE.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. BCE had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Argus upped their price target on BCE from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Desjardins upped their price target on BCE from C$66.50 to C$68.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$60.00 price target on shares of BCE in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on BCE from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.64.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCE. Community Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of BCE by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 3,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of BCE by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 16,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. increased its position in BCE by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 6,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in BCE by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in BCE by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. 43.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BCE opened at $54.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. BCE has a 1 year low of $45.01 and a 1 year high of $56.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.74%. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.08%.

BCE Inc operates as a telecommunications and media company in Canada. The company offers wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data communication products and services, and consumer electronics products.

