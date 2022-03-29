Brokerages Anticipate Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Canada Goose’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.00. Canada Goose reported earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Canada Goose will report full year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Canada Goose.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 22.73% and a net margin of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $586.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.52 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Canada Goose from C$60.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. CIBC dropped their target price on Canada Goose from C$67.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Veritas Investment Research raised Canada Goose from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group lowered Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $59.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canada Goose has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Canada Goose during the 4th quarter worth about $17,653,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the 4th quarter worth about $1,129,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 66,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 7,610 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 115,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,279,000 after purchasing an additional 21,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 315.5% during the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 81,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 61,518 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.23% of the company’s stock.

GOOS traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.83. 1,086,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,452,696. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.33. Canada Goose has a 12 month low of $21.20 and a 12 month high of $53.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

