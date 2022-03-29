Brokerages Anticipate Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Canada Goose’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the highest is $0.03. Canada Goose posted earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Canada Goose will report full-year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.37. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Canada Goose.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 22.73% and a net margin of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $586.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $59.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Canada Goose from C$60.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on Canada Goose from $56.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research upgraded Canada Goose from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOOS. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canada Goose in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canada Goose in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Canada Goose by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Canada Goose by 118.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 3,123 shares during the period. 43.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOOS traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.83. 1,086,574 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,452,696. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Canada Goose has a twelve month low of $21.20 and a twelve month high of $53.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.33.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

