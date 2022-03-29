Brokerages Anticipate Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.77 Million

Equities research analysts expect Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) to post $8.77 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Nurix Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $10.29 million. Nurix Therapeutics reported sales of $5.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $48.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $32.00 million to $70.05 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $71.04 million, with estimates ranging from $35.30 million to $105.95 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Nurix Therapeutics.

Get Nurix Therapeutics alerts:

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $7.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.99 million. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 393.93% and a negative return on equity of 33.83%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NRIX shares. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $49.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

Shares of NRIX stock traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 511,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,355. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.09. Nurix Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.54 and a twelve month high of $37.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $667.49 million, a PE ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 2.85.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Nurix Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 512.0% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 4,091 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $178,000. Grace Capital raised its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 47.2% during the third quarter. Grace Capital now owns 6,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new position in Nurix Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $200,000. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nurix Therapeutics (NRIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nurix Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nurix Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.