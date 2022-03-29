Brokerages Anticipate Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) to Announce -$0.34 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.34) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Okta’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.31) and the lowest is ($0.35). Okta posted earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 240%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Okta will report full-year earnings of ($1.24) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.27) to ($1.11). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($0.23). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Okta.

Get Okta alerts:

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.06. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.61% and a negative net margin of 65.25%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Okta from $270.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Okta from $250.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Okta from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities raised Okta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.00.

In other Okta news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 5,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $899,016.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 1,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $158,272.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,437 shares of company stock worth $2,972,306 in the last 90 days. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 334.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,284,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,861,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298,332 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,819,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,059,000 after purchasing an additional 132,406 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,748,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,338,000 after purchasing an additional 808,325 shares in the last quarter. Deer Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter valued at $614,155,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,074,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,042,000 after purchasing an additional 247,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

OKTA stock traded up $7.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $156.89. 102,660 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,674,889. Okta has a 52-week low of $135.46 and a 52-week high of $287.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $174.60 and a 200-day moving average of $213.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.72 and a beta of 1.09.

About Okta (Get Rating)

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Okta (OKTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.