Brokerages Anticipate Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.24 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) will post sales of $3.24 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Omnicom Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.29 billion. Omnicom Group posted sales of $3.43 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Omnicom Group will report full year sales of $14.46 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.44 billion to $14.48 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $14.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.92 billion to $14.94 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Omnicom Group.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.23. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. Omnicom Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.90.

In related news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 5,000 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total value of $427,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,500 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $128,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMC. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 17,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 21,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. apricus wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $787,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,659,000. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $551,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

OMC stock opened at $84.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.28. Omnicom Group has a fifty-two week low of $65.76 and a fifty-two week high of $91.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

