Brokerages Anticipate Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.28 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ralph Lauren’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.02. Ralph Lauren reported earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will report full-year earnings of $8.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.87 to $8.24. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $8.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.13 to $9.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ralph Lauren.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 22.59% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Cowen boosted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $162.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wedbush downgraded Ralph Lauren from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.79.

RL stock traded up $3.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $122.63. 963,490 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,126,757. Ralph Lauren has a fifty-two week low of $100.44 and a fifty-two week high of $142.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.51. The stock has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.6875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is 41.23%.

Ralph Lauren declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to buy up to 17.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the third quarter worth $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 123.8% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 453 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 18.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 643 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. 64.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ralph Lauren (Get Rating)

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ralph Lauren (RL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.