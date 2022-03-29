Brokerages Anticipate SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Will Announce Earnings of $2.86 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.86 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for SBA Communications’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.93 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.82. SBA Communications posted earnings per share of $2.58 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SBA Communications will report full-year earnings of $11.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.48 to $11.84. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $12.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.53 to $12.83. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow SBA Communications.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.25). SBA Communications had a net margin of 10.29% and a negative return on equity of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $595.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.77 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SBAC. Barclays reduced their price objective on SBA Communications from $376.00 to $373.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $405.00 to $377.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on SBA Communications from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on SBA Communications from $370.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on SBA Communications from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.23.

NASDAQ SBAC traded up $6.87 on Tuesday, hitting $340.76. 522,839 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 761,234. The business’s fifty day moving average is $318.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $338.77. SBA Communications has a 12 month low of $272.14 and a 12 month high of $391.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.76 and a beta of 0.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is an increase from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

In other news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 3,757 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $1,239,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 500 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.88, for a total value of $164,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,260 shares of company stock worth $1,404,992 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 331.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 95 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

