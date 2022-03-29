Brokerages Anticipate STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $191.96 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) will post $191.96 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for STORE Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $184.70 million and the highest is $195.88 million. STORE Capital posted sales of $169.33 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that STORE Capital will report full year sales of $780.64 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $740.87 million to $815.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $816.99 million, with estimates ranging from $746.40 million to $912.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover STORE Capital.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $209.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.56 million. STORE Capital had a net margin of 34.29% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS.

STOR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of STORE Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $37.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.86.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in STORE Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,780,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in STORE Capital by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,906,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $959,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,044 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in STORE Capital by 156.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,370,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,881,000 after acquiring an additional 835,863 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in STORE Capital by 88.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,598,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,992,000 after acquiring an additional 751,958 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in STORE Capital by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,766,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $409,261,000 after acquiring an additional 741,979 shares during the period. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:STOR traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.49. The stock had a trading volume of 3,804,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,508,563. The firm has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. STORE Capital has a twelve month low of $28.32 and a twelve month high of $37.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is 154.00%.

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

