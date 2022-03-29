Brokerages Expect Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Will Announce Earnings of $1.49 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) to post earnings of $1.49 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Camden Property Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.48 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.51. Camden Property Trust posted earnings per share of $1.24 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will report full year earnings of $6.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.26 to $6.46. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.73 to $7.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Camden Property Trust.
Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($1.12). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 7.85%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share.
In other Camden Property Trust news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.75, for a total value of $145,474.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 72,267 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.99, for a total transaction of $12,790,536.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,129 shares of company stock worth $13,993,516 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPT. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 11,574 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 124.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 299,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,731,000 after acquiring an additional 165,887 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 58,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,599,000 after acquiring an additional 7,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.
Shares of CPT stock opened at $168.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $163.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.42. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $109.23 and a 52 week high of $180.37. The company has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.82, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.78.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is a boost from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.70%.
About Camden Property Trust (Get Rating)
Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Camden Property Trust (CPT)
- Can UnitedHealth Group Stock be an Inflation Hedge?
- MarketBeat Podcast: How To Spot Value Stocks With Real Value
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- The Bottom Is In For Paypal
- Workhorse Group Insider Buys Shares And Sends Stock Higher
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Camden Property Trust (CPT)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.