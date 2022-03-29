Brokerages Expect Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Will Announce Earnings of $1.49 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) to post earnings of $1.49 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Camden Property Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.48 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.51. Camden Property Trust posted earnings per share of $1.24 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will report full year earnings of $6.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.26 to $6.46. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.73 to $7.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Camden Property Trust.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($1.12). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 7.85%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $179.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Camden Property Trust from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com raised Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.71.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.75, for a total value of $145,474.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 72,267 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.99, for a total transaction of $12,790,536.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,129 shares of company stock worth $13,993,516 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPT. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 11,574 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 124.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 299,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,731,000 after acquiring an additional 165,887 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 58,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,599,000 after acquiring an additional 7,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPT stock opened at $168.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $163.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.42. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $109.23 and a 52 week high of $180.37. The company has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.82, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is a boost from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.70%.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

