Brokerages Expect Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Will Announce Earnings of $1.49 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages expect Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPTGet Rating) to post earnings of $1.49 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Camden Property Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.48 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.51. Camden Property Trust posted earnings per share of $1.24 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will report full year earnings of $6.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.26 to $6.46. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.73 to $7.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Camden Property Trust.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPTGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($1.12). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 7.85%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $179.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Camden Property Trust from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com raised Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.71.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.75, for a total value of $145,474.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 72,267 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.99, for a total transaction of $12,790,536.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,129 shares of company stock worth $13,993,516 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPT. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 11,574 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 124.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 299,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,731,000 after acquiring an additional 165,887 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 58,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,599,000 after acquiring an additional 7,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPT stock opened at $168.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $163.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.42. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $109.23 and a 52 week high of $180.37. The company has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.82, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is a boost from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.70%.

About Camden Property Trust (Get Rating)

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Camden Property Trust (CPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.