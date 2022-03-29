Brokerages Expect IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) to Announce -$0.04 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for IMAX’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.12). IMAX posted earnings of ($0.25) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 84%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that IMAX will report full-year earnings of $0.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.76. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $1.14. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for IMAX.

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IMAX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.86.

Shares of IMAX stock opened at $19.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.78. IMAX has a 12-month low of $13.60 and a 12-month high of $23.57. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -51.82, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.47.

In related news, EVP Jacqueline Bassani sold 6,000 shares of IMAX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total transaction of $108,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 21.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IMAX during the third quarter worth about $179,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of IMAX by 4.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 67,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of IMAX by 49.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,831,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,758,000 after acquiring an additional 602,434 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of IMAX by 6.4% during the third quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 251,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,783,000 after acquiring an additional 15,185 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of IMAX by 95.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 12,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

